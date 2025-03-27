Tickets to Sequoia National Park's long-closed Crystal Cave are going on sale

What to Know Crystal Cave

Sequoia National Park

The marble cave will reopen in the summer of 2025 after being closed for several years; the closure was due to flood damage on the trail and area wildfires.

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.

$20 adult; $10 child

2025 dates: May 23 through Sept. 7

"... (T)ours are expected to sell out quickly," shares the Sequoia Park Conservancy

Tours have been a Crystal Cave tradition since 1940

CALIFORNIA CAVE MAVENS? Talk about a devoted group: They know all of the Golden State's subterranean spaces, when those beneath-the-ground grottoes are open, and when to visit. But one major destination has been closed to the public for a good chunk of time, meaning that fans have had to hold tight, or perhaps we mean hold stalactite, while wishing with all of their stalagmite that their beloved cave would reopen. The good news that Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park would throw its famous spider web-inspired gate wide for the 2025 season arrived earlier this year but now ticket information has sprouted, like a beautiful cave crystal, including the on-sale date. Set your alarm: Crystal Cave tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 in the morning, California time.

AND WE DO MEAN "SET YOUR ALARM": Tickets will move quickly, given the cave's perennial popularity and its recent closure. Your admission, once purchased, will give you the opportunity to join a 50-minute tour with a guide at the lead, an informative exploration that will provide a "... fascinating glimpse into the cave's geology, history, and ecology." Good to know before you purchase your ticket? The trail to Crystal Cave is about a half mile long and is described as "steep and strenuous."

VENTURE INTO ANOTHER WORLD: "We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Crystal Cave and share this incredible natural wonder," said Savannah Boiano, Executive Director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy. "This cave is home to unique species, and we look forward to inspiring our visitors to actively contribute to the preservation of this precious underground environment. We are also eager for another great summer of offering unforgettable tours in such a beautiful place. Visitors can expect to explore the cave's remarkable features while learning about its unique ecosystem and the ongoing efforts to protect this underground treasure." No need to go spelunking for all your need-to-knows: Ticket info is right here.