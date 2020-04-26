Seniors Concerned Over Positive COVID-19 Cases at La Jolla Care Facility

A group of seniors living at Pacific Regent La Jolla, a senior care facility, tell NBC 7 they are concerned after learning people in their building tested positive for COVID-19.

“I live in fear every day now,” said Sondra Berk, a Pacific Regent La Jolla resident.

Berk claims all residents, including positive COVID-19 patients, share common spaces within the facility, like the kitchen, lobby and patio.

“We share air conditioning and heating. We share the kitchen. We share the refrigerator,” Berk said.

She said she’s concerned the virus will spread in the facility.

At least a dozen other residents stepped out onto the driveway Saturday and shared similar concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We’re all elderly people. We have about 180 to 190 people. I’m frightened for my life,” said retired Dr. Soloman Kaplan.

NBC 7 reached out to a representative with The California Department of Public Health and was directed to a database that confirms at least one employee and one resident have been infected with COVID-19 at The Springs at Pacific Regent La Jolla.

It does not say whether the patients have recovered, are self-isolating off-site, or are still at the care facility.

NBC 7 also reached out to representatives with The Springs at Pacific Regent several times Saturday and Sunday and are waiting for a response.

Its website reads one resident has tested positive for COVID-19, but does not mention an employee testing positive. It also included a list of protocols being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.