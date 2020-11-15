Scripps Ranch High School

Seniors at SRHS Continue Class Tradition Thanks to City

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

SRHS SENIORS LIBRARY PAINTING
NBC 7/ Steven Luke

Seniors from Scripps Ranch High School finally were able to resume their tradition of colorfully painting parking spots after the coronavirus pandemic canceled in-person classes.

With the help of the parent committee, the city approved the students to resume their tradition off-campus and paint Scripps Library parking spots instead with colorful paintings.

Some paintings included a recreation of the game, "Imposter" saying, "2020 was an Imposter," a sun, mosaics, and others.

A parent committee has helped the students this semester recreate some of the traditions off-campus as it's still closed.

Home Depot also gave the students 40% off their paint to help.

One of the biggest traditions at SRHS is for seniors to paint their parking spots before the school year.

