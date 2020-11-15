Seniors at SRHS Continue Class Tradition Thanks to City

Seniors from Scripps Ranch High School finally were able to resume their tradition of colorfully painting parking spots after the coronavirus pandemic canceled in-person classes.

With the help of the parent committee, the city approved the students to resume their tradition off-campus and paint Scripps Library parking spots instead with colorful paintings.

Some paintings included a recreation of the game, "Imposter" saying, "2020 was an Imposter," a sun, mosaics, and others.

A parent committee has helped the students this semester recreate some of the traditions off-campus as it's still closed.

Home Depot also gave the students 40% off their paint to help.

One of the biggest traditions at SRHS is for seniors to paint their parking spots before the school year.