Semi-truck crash, rainy roadways cause traffic delays across San Diego County

Motorists in Encinitas should expect delays early Friday after a semi-truck veered off the roadway on southbound Interstate 5 prompting some lane closures, the California Highway Patrol said.

NBC 7 was at the scene and showed a semi-truck on the right shoulder with bags of fertilizer scattered throughout the roadway.

Officials said the third and fourth lanes on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Leucadia will be closed for the next two to three hours.

** Traffic Advisory**



Expect delays on I-5 s/b, north of Leucadia (Encinitas). CHP Officers are on the scene of a semi truck that veered off the roadway. The number 3 & 4 southbound lanes will be closed for the next 2-3 hours. Please use caution expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/EcrsIM3W2C — CHP Oceanside Area (@CHP_Oceanside) February 7, 2025

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

An atmospheric river dumping rain on Northern California brought some light rain to San Diego County overnight causing some roads to be slick.

Several other minor accidents were reported early Friday, including one on Interstate 163 on Friars Road where a woman was trapped in her car but rescued by officers.