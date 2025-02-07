First Alert Forecast

Semi-truck crash, rainy roadways cause traffic delays across San Diego County

Other minor crashes were reported early Friday that may have been caused by the light rain

By NBC 7 Staff

Motorists in Encinitas should expect delays early Friday after a semi-truck veered off the roadway on southbound Interstate 5 prompting some lane closures, the California Highway Patrol said.

NBC 7 was at the scene and showed a semi-truck on the right shoulder with bags of fertilizer scattered throughout the roadway.

Officials said the third and fourth lanes on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Leucadia will be closed for the next two to three hours.

An atmospheric river dumping rain on Northern California brought some light rain to San Diego County overnight causing some roads to be slick.

Several other minor accidents were reported early Friday, including one on Interstate 163 on Friars Road where a woman was trapped in her car but rescued by officers.

