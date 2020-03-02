First Alert Traffic

Semi-Truck Strikes Guardrail in Chula Vista, Slows Traffic on I-805

A semi-truck struck a guardrail on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Chula Vista and went over an embankment.
Traffic slowed on Interstate 805 northbound in Chula Vista after a semi-truck struck a guardrail and went over an embankment during the early Monday morning commute.

The crash happened at around 4:20 a.m. on I-805 near the connector to SR-54 eastbound, according to the California Highway Patrol. The left lane was blocked due to the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth truck tractor lost control on the wet roadway as he was driving at an unsafe speed, the CHP said.

No injuries or hazardous material spills were reported.

