Semi-Truck Leads Police in Chase Through North County

A man was arrested Friday after he led police on a chase through North County.

The chase started at around 11:15 a.m. Friday in Carlsbad after the man driving a car failed to pull over after police say the car was stolen.

The pursuit continued through Carlsbad when police stopped the pursuit as the car started making unsafe maneuvers. The car was later found in Paseo Del Norte when the people inside got out of the car and ran, El Cajon Police said.

One man ran to a commercial property on Avenida Encinas where he got access to a semi-truck with a trailer. Police say the suspect then drove through a locked fence as the pursuit resumed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The semi-truck lost the trailer on El Camino Real after having a minor accident.

The suspect was taken into custody by the police. There were no details on the other occupants.

No other details were available.