Semi-truck driver killed in fiery crash on I-15 transition in San Diego

The driver of a semi-truck with a trailer was killed early Friday in Altadena when the driver spun out, the truck overturned and crashed on the southbound Interstate 15 transition to southbound Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol said.

Footage from the crash captured by OnScene TV showed the truck badly burned and still smoldering along the side of the freeway.

The transition ramp was closed for several hours after the crash while CHP investigated the scene.