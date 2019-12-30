Select Veterans Get Access to Commissaries and Exchanges

Millions of select veterans and their caregivers across the country and in

San Diego will qualify to use military commissaries, exchanges and other

services starting January 1, 2020.

They include Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, Veterans with 0-90% service-connected disability ratings and certain qualified veteran caregivers.

The change is the result of the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal

Access Act of 2018 signed into law by Congress.

“They served and I think they deserve the benefit,” retired U.S. Navy sailor

Ray Pennell said outside the Navy Exchange in Tierrasanta. Pennell has been able to use the services for years.

To enter, the more than 4 million veterans who now qualify will need to show their Veteran Health Identification Card which shows their eligibility status.

While some are concerned about increased crowds, most, like Air Force veteran Jay Nicholson, will just adjust their shopping trips around active duty military schedules.

“We don't go to the commissary the day after payday,” Nicholson said.

For more information: https://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vhic/index.asp