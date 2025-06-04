Seeing wildfire smoke in San Diego County? Here's why

Cal Fire San Diego crews will be conducting drills this week that could produce smoke visible across San Diego and neighboring Imperial County, the agency said.

The live fire training drills will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday on a 65-acre site near Boulevard in far east San Diego County. During the drill, firefighters will learn techniques they can use during fire season.

"This class offers students the opportunity to utilize specialized tools and equipment commonly used in wildland fires and prescribed burns," Cal Fire San Diego said.

The drill will also allow crews to use fire to remove dead or drying vegetation at the McCain Valley Live-Fire Training Site, the agency said. The process is part of the agency's fuel-reduction program.

Fire engines and hand crews will be on the scene to assist with mop-up and extinguishing hot spots once training is completed, fire officials said.