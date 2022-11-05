OCEANSIDE

Seeing Smoke in Oceanside? Fire Department Prescribes Burns to Reduce Fire Risk

You may see smoke around Whelan Lake into next week, but there's no threat to the public, officials say

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

The Oceanside Fire Department is conducting prescribed burns which started Friday and will go until Nov. 9 in an area near Whelan Lake, fire officials said.

Wildfire in San Diego County

NATIONAL CITY Nov 4

WATCH: Firefighters Battle Backyard Fire in National City

wildfire Sep 6

Stopping Wildfires: Carlsbad Company May Have the Solution

Firefighters were monitoring the burn to reduce wildfire hazards, remove non-native vegetation and meet land management objectives, the City of Oceanside wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

The burns will not take place on days with heavy winds, the city wrote on Facebook.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Residents were told they might see smoke in the area, but there was no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDEfireWildfiresOceanside Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us