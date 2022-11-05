Seeing Smoke in Oceanside? Fire Department Prescribes Burns to Reduce Fire Risk

The Oceanside Fire Department is conducting prescribed burns which started Friday and will go until Nov. 9 in an area near Whelan Lake, fire officials said.

Firefighters were monitoring the burn to reduce wildfire hazards, remove non-native vegetation and meet land management objectives, the City of Oceanside wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

The burns will not take place on days with heavy winds, the city wrote on Facebook.

Residents were told they might see smoke in the area, but there was no threat to the public.