Seeing Smoke? Brush Fire Reported near Buena Vista Lagoon in Carlsbad; Evacuations Reported

By NBC 7 Staff

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked in Carlsbad Saturday afternoon, prompting some evacuations in the area, Carlsbad police said.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. Residents have been reported seeing smoke from Interstate 5.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters work on the fire.

Evacuation Orders:

Carlsbad Police tweeted saying they are evacuating areas around the Buena Vista Lagoon out of caution. The areas being evacuated are Buena Vista Circle, Kremeyer Circle and Laguna Drive near the lagoon.

Road Closures:

Police said Carlsbad Boulevard into Oceanside is impacted in both directions.

Latest from Carlsbad Police

