Seeing hazy skies? Likely due to the fires in Los Angeles

The smoke from the fires will cause our skies to look hazy, but the smoke will not have a direct impact

By NBC4 staff and NBC 7 Staff

Have you noticed that the sky seems a little hazy? It is most likely due to the fire in northern Los Angeles County.

The fire, dubbed the Post Fire, started Saturday afternoon near the southbound Interstate 5 freeway and Gorman Road. The fire grew to more than 15,000 acres and spread into Ventura County over the weekend.

Due to the upper-level winds pulling some of the smoke from the fires, it is pulling smoke to our region, NBC 7's meteorologist Angelica Campos said. That will cause our skies to look hazy but the smoke will remain in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, which means that air quality at the surface will not have a direct impact, Campos said.

"We don’t expect any greater impacts related to the smoke and fires, although the mountains and deserts will be hazy with blowing dust. The winds will subside by tomorrow morning," Campos said.

For those to our north, the smoke is impacting their air quality.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory due to smoke from the Post Fire. Northwesterly winds were expected to push smoke southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley, and parts of the Angeles National Forest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

