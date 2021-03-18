San Diego

Seeing Green: FBI Looking For Man in St. Patrick's Day Bank Robbery

By Christina Bravo

a suspected bank robber
FBI

Have you seen this man? The FBI San Diego and the San Diego Police Department are asking for tips to identify the person who robbed a Miramar Ranch bank on St. Patrick's Day.

Decked out in a green sweatshirt, the man entered the Wells Fargo Ban on Scripps Poway Parkway near Spring Canyon Road at about 4:15 p.m. and handed a note to a bank teller demanding they hand over money, the FBI said on Thursday.

The teller handed over an unknown amount of cash and the man took off on foot, authorities said.

The suspect, believed to be in his mid-20s with a medium build was also wearing a black beanie underneath the hood of his green sweatshirt. At the time, he was wearing a disposable COVID-19 mask.

It did not appear the suspect had a weapon, according to authorities.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

a suspected bank robber
FBI
The FBI says this suspect robbed a bank in Miramar on St. Patrick's Day.

