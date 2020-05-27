Second Teen Suspect Arrested in Coronado Robbery, Shooting

Another teenager was arrested after the robbery and shooting of a Coronado High School student earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest is the second in a week connected to the shooting of 18-year-old Jacob McKanry in downtown Coronado on the evening of May 4. McKanry, who was shot on Orange Avenue, believed he was meeting up with prospective jewelry buyers after setting up the sale online.

Alejandro Guzman, 18, was charged Wednesday with robbery, according to the Coronado Police Department. The Chula Vista resident is currently being held at the San Diego Central Jail and is ineligible for release, according to the sheriff's department.

The second suspect, presumably the gunman, was arrested by detectives and a SWAT team in Chula Vista on Friday. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Coronado police.

While negotiating the proposed sale, which had been coordinated on the app OfferUp, the suspects allegedly snatched the jewelry away from McKanry , then shot him while fleeing.

McKanry sat down with NBC 7 after being released from the hospital and described the confrontation that left him down in the street.

“I just thought of all the things that I hadn’t done yet, and there was a voice just telling me that, you know, I wasn’t gonna die,” said McKanry.

McKanry and his friend had met up with two people to sell a gold chain. One of the suspects asked McKanry if he could see the chain, wondering if it was real gold. That suspect then turned to run and McKanry lunged at him, intent on getting his chain back. He said the other suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the back.

“I heard a giant boom,” said McKanry.

He was shot through his lung, diaphragm and liver. McKanry told NBC 7 that doctors decided to leave the bullet lodged in his body because it was so close to his spine.

McKanry's family said he eventually had to return to the hospital with an infection that grew into an abscess the size of a lemon. To help the family with the costs of medical care, friends started a GoFundMe account.