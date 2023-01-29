Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Fatal Gaslamp Shooting

A second suspect was arrested in the Jan. 20 shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people in the Gaslamp Quarter, police said Sunday.

Jaelen Dower, 20, was arrested Saturday at 6500 Broadway in San Diego for his role in the shooting of John Reed, 29, of San Diego.

Dower was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of one count of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm and other firearms charges, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Dajon Shingleton, 20, was arrested on Jan. 21. He surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, in Spring Valley, Shebloski said.

The San Diego resident was booked into the Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire at about 4:25 a.m., Jan. 20 found the victim on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Shebloski said. Reed died at the scene.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (victim's) death," Shebloski said. "However, detectives have learned the victim had a brief verbal confrontation with the (shooter) and members of his group in the area of 600 L Street immediately preceding the shooting."

Following the gunfire, some members of the killer's group fled in a white Jeep SUV while two others were believed to have run into a nearby multi-story parking garage.

Police stopped an SUV matching the description of the getaway vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue and detained a man and two women for questioning, along with a second man on foot believed to possibly have been with the other three.

A man was shot and killed in the Gaslamp, prompting a search for a suspect.

Officers, meanwhile, surrounded the building where the other two suspects were believed to possibly be hiding and called in a SWAT team. After several hours, the personnel was able to thoroughly search the parking structure, determining that the pair of men they were looking for were not there.