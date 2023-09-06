Second SDSU student reports sexual assault by man she thought was rideshare driver: Police

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a second alleged sexual assault of a San Diego State University student committed by a man she believed was her rideshare driver. A similar incident was reported on Aug. 27, according to police.

The second SDSU student came forward Sep. 5. She told SDPD she and a friend called for a rideshare between midnight and 2 a.m. on Rockford Drive near Dorothy Drive a few blocks south of campus, the university said in an alert sent to students Wednesday.

The friends got in the car, described as an unknown-make-and-model, dark-colored sedan, and the driver sexually assaulted one of them, SDSU said. They were both dropped off several blocks away, according to SDSU.

The driver is described as a man in his mid-20s with a medium-toned complexion, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to students about the incident

The driver in the alleged sex assault on Aug. 27 was described by San Diego police as a man in his mid-20s with tan skin and an unspecified accent. He picked the victim up near campus and dropped her off on 70th Street somewhere between Mohawk Avenue and Alvarado Road, police said.

Police have not linked the suspects in the two cases, SDSU said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call SDPD at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The incident occurred Sunday in the area of 70th Street and Saranac Street in San Diego, according to SDSU officials.

How to keep yourself safe

The report prompted a “community safety notification" issued on Sunday.

Officials have advised the following rideshare safety tips:

Notify a friend or family member when you are using a rideshare program;

While waiting for your ride, stay alert by avoiding distractions;

Ride in the backseat whenever possible;

Avoid poorly lit areas and;

Trust your instincts.



Beware the 'Red Zone'

According to researchers, the time when incoming students start or return to school is a high-risk period for sexual victimization on college campuses in the United States. The time period until about Thanksgiving break is referred to as the "Red Zone."