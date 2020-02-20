Second Group Quarantined at MCAS Miramar for Coronavirus Precaution to Be Released

The second group of patients at a San Diego military base have completed their 14-day quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure and are set for release Thursday.

Buses are scheduled to arrive at Marine Center Air Station Miramar at 9 a.m. to pick up the evacuees, who have stayed at the base for two weeks over concerns they may have contracted the illness, also known as COVID-19, while in Wuhan, China.

This comes two days after the first group was released and shuttled to San Diego International Airport once they were cleared from quarantine.

“All we needed to do was take temperature twice a day so it was kind of a vacation, very relaxing,” one woman in the first group said about the 14-day experience.

The second group will also be taken to the airport or off-base, where they can then return home or continue their travels.

Two planes carrying U.S. citizens fleeing Wuhan, China, after the virus broke out in the city, transported the passengers to the Miramar military base for quarantine out of an abundance of caution. The majority of the individuals on the planes did not exhibit signs of the illness, but seven people were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital for further evaluations.

Of those patients, two tested positive for coronavirus and remained at UCSD Medical Center. One of those patients fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The condition of the remaining patient is unclear.

County health officials partially break down the history of the coronavirus investigations in San Diego County.