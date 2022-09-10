Second Game at Snapdragon Stadium Snatches Up a Win for SDSU Aztecs

The San Diego State Aztec football team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night.

The win comes in their second home game at the newly-built Snapdragon Stadium.

Fans packed the 35,000-seat venue in hopes of a win.

“We are alumni and we wanted to see the new stadium, it looked beautiful from what we saw in the renderings, so we are just happy to be here today to see it,” SDSU fan Kyle Neal said.

Saturday’s win came one week after the team lost in their home opener.

The home opener was marred by heat-related medical requests at the game in which San Diego was in an excessive heat warning at game time.

“I think we had something in the neighborhood of 200 medical requests during the game. Obviously, the overwhelming majority of those were related to the heat, and we had somewhere between 10 and 20 transports, so that would be people taken to the hospital,” SDSU Director of Athletics John Wicker said.

Fans were eager to be in attendance at the Aztecs game Saturday against the Idaho State Bengals and to soak in the game under cooler conditions.

“We saw how last week went down so we just want a good product on the field today, win or lose,” Neal said.

Many fans plan on supporting the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium when they’re in town.

“Maybe not every week but I will definitely come out here more times. We will definitely be coming back most weekends,” Jenna Neal said.