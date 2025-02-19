Jellyfish have been inhabiting the world's oceans even before dinosaurs walked the earth, and now they're going to make a little real estate at SeaWorld home as well.

Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish experience will open at the park in San Diego's Mission Bay on March 15, park officials said this week in a news release. The attraction showcases many examples of Scyphozoa species — including moon, Pacific sea nettles and upside-down jellyfish — in three different galleries.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests on this extraordinary journey, where they will experience the captivating beauty of jellyfish up close, while learning about the vital role they play in our oceans," Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego's park president, is quoted as saying, in part, in the release."This exhibit is unlike any other exhibit in the park and will offer an unforgettable adventure that is interactive and educational to view mesmerizing and mysterious jellyfish.”

Details about the galleries from the news release:

Realm of Jellies: A Story of Water and Light — Interactive habitats allow guests to get up close, from observing upside-down jellyfish to touching a cascading water globe filled with moon jellies.

The Jellyfish Passage: A 10-foot-tall living archway of moon jellies serves as an entryway to an ethereal, glowing atmosphere, including a 14-feet-tall aquarium, one of the tallest such in the U.S.

Medusa Gallery: Vibrant LED visuals uniquely transform the space in a 360-degree experience … immersing guests in ocean depths, bioluminescence and a captivating jellyfish kaleidoscope. View species like comb jellies and sea nettles while panoramic windows offer a stunning view of the various life stages of moon jellies.

SeaWorld visitors can also purchase, for an additional $49.99, a pass to view the Jellyfish Propagation Program, which is a walking tour led by an expert and offers a look at how the park "cares for and propagates jellyfish, from their life cycle to their biology."