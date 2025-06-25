SeaWorld San Diego

Seaworld settlement dollars to fund city park upgrades, council decides

SeaWorld San Diego is also set to go to court in August for a $1.5 million settlement over alleged failures to adequately notify customers that their annual passes to the park would be automatically renewed.

By City News Service

A logo for SeaWorld San Diego.
NBC 7

Several parks across the city will receive a boost for projects, following the San Diego City Council allocating nearly $7.9 million from a settlement with SeaWorld on Tuesday.

The settlement stems from a dispute between the city and the theme park over unpaid lease payments dating back to 2020. A total of 11 locations throughout the city will receive funds in this action by the council, including $3.6 million to update restrooms and playgrounds at Ocean Beach's Robb Field.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"San Diegans have been asking for new bathrooms, safer playgrounds, and upgraded facilities -- and that's exactly what we're delivering," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This investment will replace aging restrooms at Robb Field, repair sidewalks in La Jolla, improve accessibility in Mountain View, restore historic facilities in Rancho Peñasquitos and more."

"These are real improvements that will make our parks cleaner, safer, and better for everyone."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

SeaWorld and the city agreed to an $8.5 million settlement in January, with the funds designated for San Diego's Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund and the San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund.

Around $560,000 of the funds were used immediately to catch up on revenue shortfalls for prior fiscal years.

According to a city statement, projects considered for the funds were in design or construction phases and "that contribute to the benefit and enjoyment of residents and visitors."

Local

Pacific Beach 1 hour ago

Fake rideshare driver wanted for sex assault in Pacific Beach

Lawsuits 17 hours ago

California AG sues San Diego-based nursing facility chain for alleged understaffing

The Robb Field plan, approved April 2024, is in the design phase with construction scheduled to begin next year.

Other Mission Bay locations identified include:

  • $235,000 for the South De Anza basketball courts and parking lot improvements, with construction expected to start in July 2025; and
  • $719,629 for the Dusty Rhodes restroom, playground and parking lot improvements, with construction expected to start in January 2026.

Nearly $2.8 million will go to various projects under the San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund, including:

  • Restroom improvements at Organ Pavilion, Spanish Village and Morley Field in Balboa Park;
  • Electrical service improvements at Chollas Lake;
  • Replacement of missing and damaged wooden pier piles on Crystal Pier;
  • Sidewalk repairs at Ellen Browning Scripps Park;
  • Restoration of the historic barn at the Rancho Peñasquitos Equestrian Center;
  • Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at the Mountain View sports courts; and
  • Park improvements at the West Sycamore Staging Area.

This article tagged under:

SeaWorld San Diego
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us