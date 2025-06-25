Seaworld settlement dollars to fund city park upgrades, council decides

Several parks across the city will receive a boost for projects, following the San Diego City Council allocating nearly $7.9 million from a settlement with SeaWorld on Tuesday.

The settlement stems from a dispute between the city and the theme park over unpaid lease payments dating back to 2020. A total of 11 locations throughout the city will receive funds in this action by the council, including $3.6 million to update restrooms and playgrounds at Ocean Beach's Robb Field.

"San Diegans have been asking for new bathrooms, safer playgrounds, and upgraded facilities -- and that's exactly what we're delivering," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This investment will replace aging restrooms at Robb Field, repair sidewalks in La Jolla, improve accessibility in Mountain View, restore historic facilities in Rancho Peñasquitos and more."

"These are real improvements that will make our parks cleaner, safer, and better for everyone."

SeaWorld and the city agreed to an $8.5 million settlement in January, with the funds designated for San Diego's Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund and the San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund.

Around $560,000 of the funds were used immediately to catch up on revenue shortfalls for prior fiscal years.

According to a city statement, projects considered for the funds were in design or construction phases and "that contribute to the benefit and enjoyment of residents and visitors."

The Robb Field plan, approved April 2024, is in the design phase with construction scheduled to begin next year.

Other Mission Bay locations identified include:

$235,000 for the South De Anza basketball courts and parking lot improvements, with construction expected to start in July 2025; and

$719,629 for the Dusty Rhodes restroom, playground and parking lot improvements, with construction expected to start in January 2026.

Nearly $2.8 million will go to various projects under the San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund, including:

Restroom improvements at Organ Pavilion, Spanish Village and Morley Field in Balboa Park;

Electrical service improvements at Chollas Lake;

Replacement of missing and damaged wooden pier piles on Crystal Pier;

Sidewalk repairs at Ellen Browning Scripps Park;

Restoration of the historic barn at the Rancho Peñasquitos Equestrian Center;

Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at the Mountain View sports courts; and