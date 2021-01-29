SeaWorld San Diego to Reopen Next Week Following Stay-at-Home Order Lift

SeaWorld announced that it will reopen on Feb. 6 and operate with state safety guidelines for zoos after the state lifted the stay-at-home order.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests back to our park for fun, safe and memorable experiences. Rides and other attractions may not be available upon reopening. We are monitoring this evolving COVID-19 situation closely and coordinating with public health officials," SeaWorld states on its website.

Guests will be required to make a reservation prior to visiting the park, SeaWorld said. Guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards or Annual Passes must make a reservation using the system. Guests who purchase a date-specific single-day ticket won't need to use the reservation system.

Because the park will be reopening with state safety guidelines for zoos, all coasters and rides including Skytower, Bayside Skyride and Sesame Street bay of Play children's area will remain temporarily closed, according to its website.

Animal exhibits and presentations will be available during Spooktacular.

Restaurants across the parks will include arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing. According to SeaWorld, tables and chairs will be sanitized with increased frequency, condiment and topping stations will be closed, utensils will be pre-packaged, and guests with refillable products will be provided single-use alternatives. Also, buffet-style service areas will be adjusted or closed until further notice.

