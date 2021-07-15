SEAWORLD

SeaWorld Offering Free Admission to Veterans

The Waves of Honor program salutes veterans and their families this season with a special offer

By Katie Lane

SeaWorld
Shutterstock

SeaWorld San Diego is offering free tickets to U.S. military veterans for themselves and up to three guests to visit the park now through December 24.

This offer is a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s "Waves of Honor" program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard and are honored to host them at our parks as our guests,” SeaWorld San Diego park president John Dunlap said.

Local

LEMON GROVE 9 mins ago

Wife Who Told Dispatchers She Fatally Shot Pastor Husband on Accident Released From Jail

North County 39 mins ago

CHP Identifies Mother Accused in DUI Crash That Killed Daughter, Injured 2 Other Children: CHP

The veteran's offer has been available since April. Due to its popularity, and the park now operating at full capacity, the offer has been extended allowing veterans more time to visit the park.

“As the country is returning to a new normal, we wanted to give our veterans more time and flexibility to take advantage of this offer and enjoy a day at the park with their families,” Dunlap said.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register online in advance and verify their proof of service.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off as an added gratitude for their service.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit SeaWorld San Diego's website.

This article tagged under:

SEAWORLDMilitaryVeterans
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us