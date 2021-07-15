SeaWorld Offering Free Admission to Veterans

SeaWorld San Diego is offering free tickets to U.S. military veterans for themselves and up to three guests to visit the park now through December 24.

This offer is a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s "Waves of Honor" program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

“We hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard and are honored to host them at our parks as our guests,” SeaWorld San Diego park president John Dunlap said.

The veteran's offer has been available since April. Due to its popularity, and the park now operating at full capacity, the offer has been extended allowing veterans more time to visit the park.

“As the country is returning to a new normal, we wanted to give our veterans more time and flexibility to take advantage of this offer and enjoy a day at the park with their families,” Dunlap said.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register online in advance and verify their proof of service.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off as an added gratitude for their service.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit SeaWorld San Diego's website.