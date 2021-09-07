SeaWorld Giving Away Howl-O-Scream Tickets at Vaccine Event

SeaWorld San Diego is gearing up for a pop-up vaccination site and to incentivize locals to show up, participants will be given a pair of tickets for the park’s Howl-O-Scream event.

In partnership with the city and Sharp Healthcare, SeaWorld’s free pop-up vaccine site will be held Wednesday at its Education and Adventure Camp. Pfizer’s vaccination will be administered by Sharp Healthcare workers at the event.

Whether a participant is set to receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine, all eligible San Diegans are welcomed at the site. Those who receive their first vaccine at SeaWorld’s pop-up will schedule their second dose at a location that is most convenient for the individual.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the site and appointments can be made using the state’s MyTurn website.

According to a group of UC San Diego researchers, the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has dropped 30% since its roll-out. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado explains.

The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and free parking will be offered to participants. Attendants are advised to enter through SeaWorld Adventure Camp off Perez Cove Way and Ingraham Street.

The complimentary tickets that will be given at the site must be redeemed by Sept. 26. Howl-O-Scream boasts a night of thrills and spooks in the spirit of Halloween and runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

For more information on Howl-O-Scream, click here.