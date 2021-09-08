SeaWorld Gives free Howl-O-Scream Tickets to Dozens at Vaccine Event

SeaWorld San Diego gave away dozens of free tickets during a pop-up vaccination site to incentivize vaccinations. Participants got a pair of tickets for the park’s Howl-O-Scream event.

In partnership with the city and Sharp Healthcare, SeaWorld’s free pop-up vaccine site was held at its Education and Adventure Camp administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Esmeralda Gamboa,15, attends Steel Canyon High School in Jamul. She shared her motivation for getting vaccinated.

“Well, obviously the two free tickets and also just safety for myself and others at school especially, now that everyone is going back," she said.

After getting her first shot Wednesday, the 10th grader said it didn’t hurt.

“I thought it would hurt. It didn’t hurt at all,” Gamboa said. “I didn’t feel anything. I mean that. I hate shots but it felt like nothing.”

Vania Avila drove to San Diego from Riverside County to get vaccinated at SeaWorld. She was mainly motivated to get vaccinated after seeing her family battle the virus.

“My grandma herself was in the hospital for so long,” Avila said. “ I hate to see anyone else go through with my grandma went through and so I’m doing my part.”

Aimee Cser lives near the theme park and has been hesitant to get vaccinated because of her sheer terror of needles. She also wants to get vaccinated before the Thanksgiving holiday so she can spend it with family and friends.

“I am a huge needle phobia. I have anxiety, I’ve probably already sweat through the shirt,” Cser said. “I know it’s the right thing to do so I wanted to make sure I got it done especially if I want to see my family and friends at Thanksgiving and whatnot with the holidays coming up.”

Those who received their first vaccine at SeaWorld’s pop-up clinic will need to schedule their second dose at a different location.

Walk-ins were accepted at the site and appointments were made using the state’s MyTurn website.

According to a group of UC San Diego researchers, the efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has dropped 30% since its roll-out. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado explains.

The pop-up lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and parking was free to participants.

The complimentary tickets that were given at the site must be redeemed by Sept. 26. Howl-O-Scream boasts a night of thrills and spooks in the spirit of Halloween and runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

For more information on Howl-O-Scream, click here.