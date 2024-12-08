Environmental groups file intent to sue SeaWorld for alleged fireworks show pollution

There are new documented claims that the popular fireworks shows over SeaWorld are polluting Mission Bay and the surrounding beaches.

San Diego Coastkeeper and the Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation have sent a letter of notice of intent to sue SeaWorld. The environmental advocates say the company routinely discharges plastic caps, wires, trash and other chemical covered debris into Mission Bay in violation of its fireworks permit.

“Our view is they are not allowed to use this bay as a dumping ground for their fireworks shows, and as basically a garbage dump for their poorly treated wastewater, which they’re suppose to treat," said Phillip Musegaas, executive director of San Diego Coastkeeper.

SeaWorld produces approximately 150 firework displays during the year. The shows originate with explosives being ignited from a barge in the middle of the Mission Bay waters surrounding Fiesta Island. It's a popular area for beachgoers and visitors looking to ski and paddle boat. There is also numerous wildlife.

"Whatever debris doesn’t burn up drops into the water," Musegaas said. "They really need to follow the permit, which requires them to clean up after each show.”

In the letter of intent to sue, SeaWorld is accused of ongoing permit violations resulting in large amounts of toxic and non-biodegradable debris, and a variety of pollutants ranging from fecal bacteria to heavy metals such as copper and chromium, discharging into Mission Bay. In June 2024, SeaWorld reported discharging hundreds of pounds of debris into Mission Bay in less than a week from just four fireworks shows, according to evidence collected by the complainants.

Both groups are prepared to move forward with a lawsuit by the end of January if the company does not respond and make changes. The lawsuit would seek penalties to be paid by SeaWorld and an injunction to immediately stop the fireworks show over Mission Bay.

This photo was provided by San Diego Coastkeeper. The organization says this is fireworks debris gathered from the Fiesta Island beach earlier this fall.

A woman who walks her dogs on Fiesta Island five days a week did not want to give her name. She did want to share that she has seen clean-up crews.

"They’re picking up trash. They’ve got the long clipper things, and they’ve got trash bags. I like the responsibility part of it. I like to see that SeaWorld is actually out here making an effort to clean up their mess," she said.

SeaWorld did not respond to requests from NBC 7 for comment on the pending litigation.

On the company's website, the corporate responsibility statement says in part, "(Our) programs showcase the actions we are taking to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in our care, rescue and protect animals in the wild, and minimize the environmental impact of our operations.”