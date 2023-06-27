SeaWorld Electric Eel Coaster Temporarily Closed; Injury Reported to OSHA Weeks Ago

A Mission Bay landscape landmark at SeaWorld is temporarily closed, park officials confirmed to NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) stated that "Cal/OSHA was informed of an injury on the Electric Eel ride on Friday, June 9, and has opened an investigation to find out what occurred."

SeaWorld San Diego is debuting their tallest roller coaster with a 150-foot-high ascent, an inverted roll and speeds upwards of 60 miles-per-hour. NBC 7's Audra Stafford takes a ride.

The California agency also said that amusement-ride operators are required by state regulation to report accidents and injuries. Cal/OSHA’s Amusement Ride and Tramway (ART) Unit has six months to complete its investigation, according to officials. As part of its probe, inspectors will likely visit the site, conduct an engineering analysis and interviews, and review documentation.

The only detail currently available regarding the incident earlier in June was that it involved a leg injury.

NBC 7 reached out to SeaWorld for a comment on the incident.

"We'd like to decline to provide a statement at this time," Tracy Spahr, a publicist for the park, emailed NBC 7.

There are currently five roller-coasters at the park, in addition to exhibits featuring marine mammals, penguins and other exhibits.

The iconic park, which opened in 1964 and is known across the U.S. and around the world, is embroiled in a rent dispute with the city of San Diego. Last month, the San Diego City Council voted unanimously to authorize a lawsuit against SeaWorld for more than $12 million in rent payments the city said it is owed for parts of 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

SeaWorld San Diego's Electric Eel, which opened in May 2018, ascends 150 feet in the air, features an inverted roll and can reach speeds of up to 60 mph.