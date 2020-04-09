SeaWorld CEO Resigns

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has reappointed Marc Swanson as its interim CEO following the resignation of CEO Serge Rivera. The corporation made the announcements on April 6.

Rivera had been in the chief executive’s spot for five months. He was previously CEO of ILG Inc.’s vacation ownership segment, and took over as SeaWorld’s CEO on Nov. 11.

Rivera told the company on April 2 that he planned to resign from his executive post and his seat on the board. His resignation took effect on April 4. Rivera said his resignation was due to disagreements over the board’s involvement in the decision making of the company, according to a federal securities filing.

Swanson, the newly named interim CEO, is the company’s chief financial officer. He has been with the company for nearly 20 years.

The theme parks are closed until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, Florida, has furloughed 90% of its employees.

