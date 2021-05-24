Seat Belts Save Lives: Click It or Ticket Campaign Returns

Remember, San Diegans, click it or ticket – that’s what California is advising the public when it comes to seat belts.

This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off Monday and will last through June 6, but state leaders hope the message and its impact will make a lasting impression to keep drivers and passengers safe.

Not much different from any other time, the Chula Vista Police Department will actively look for motorists and passengers who are not wearing seat belts. Violations could result in fines of $162 for an unbelted adult and a $490 fine for an unbelted child.

“Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and safest way to protect yourself in a vehicle, CVPD Officer Oscar Miranda said in a statement. “It only takes a few seconds and is your best defense in the event of a crash.”

Buckling up helps save lives. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 43% of passengers killed in a car crash in 2019 were not wearing seat belts.

“Once you’re not restrained, you’re bouncing around inside that car, not only is that person a threat to themselves, but they’re also a threat to anybody else inside the car,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez.

