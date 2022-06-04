Seasonal Weather Forecast for San Diego County

Seasonal weather was forecast to continue through Monday, with a coastal eddy over local waters and a marine layer west of the San Diego County mountains, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Stronger westerly winds with gusts of up to 39 mph were reported Saturday and should prevail over mountain passes and desert areas each afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

Saturday morning, the marine layer was about 3,000 feet deep with low clouds and fog having spread inland to the coastal slopes.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 69 to 74 degrees with overnight lows of 56 to 61. Highs in the western valleys were expected to be 73 to 78, and 78-83 in the foothills with overnight lows of 51 to 58. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 74 to 84 with overnight lows of 46 to 54, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 98 to 103 with overnight lows of 67 to 75.

After Monday, the onshore flow was expected to weaken, the marine layer become shallower and a warming trend could begin, sending temperatures back above seasonal averages for the remainder of the week.

Have we mentioned the big warm up yet? High temps will steadily increase through the week, peaking Fri for the mountains westward and Sat for the deserts. If you have outdoor plans later in the week, it's time to start thinking about modifying them. pic.twitter.com/W9gShryemC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 4, 2022

Friday was expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures as much as 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages for inland areas.

A period southwest swell was predicted to generate surf of six feet this weekend at county beaches. Surf should be highest on south and southwest-facing beaches. Elevated surf may result in a high rip current risk and create hazardous swimming conditions, forecasters said.