Seasonal Flu on the Rise in San Diego County: Health Officials

The seasonal flu is on the rise in San Diego County and in many parts of the country.

“We're up to already 1,000 total cases of flu just in October which is a quarter of last year's entire season of cases and 10% of the five-year average. The flu is here, and it's here early,” San Diego County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.

Many Public Health Officials were predicting more local cases of influenza because of the last flu season in many Countries in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Generally, the way that Australia, South Africa, and other Southern hemisphere countries go is the way the United States ends up going for, it’s flu season too, and they showed fairly high levels. In fact, one of the highest in recorded history for Australia occurred during this last flu season, which is ending now,” Dr. Kaiser said.

This flu season is already impacting some local schools.

“We are looking at a reported outbreak of flu-like illness at Patrick, Henry High School largely fever, cough respiratory symptoms, and we're also investigating some similar reports at Del Norte High School. While this is preliminary, a number of them are already too testing positive for Influenza A,” Dr. Kaiser said.

According to Del Norte High School officials close to 400 students were absent on Wednesday with cold and flu-like symptoms.

The last two flu season was milder than normal because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Public Health Officials stress that those same safety protocols as masking and social distancing would help this flu season.

According to County Health Officials, only 11.4% of San Diego County Residents have received a flu shot this season.