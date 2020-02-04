Sears Chula Vista to Close Its Doors This Month

The Sears store in Chula Vista will be closing its doors this month, joining more than a dozen Sears locations closing across California.

Transformco, the parent company that owns Sears and Kmart, gave NBC7 the following statement on Tuesday, in response to the closure:

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Chula Vista, California. The liquidation sale is in process and the store is planned to close in mid-February. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs."

The initial news that the Chula Vista Sears location off Broadway would be closing was announced last November.

Transformco shared a company statement in November, reading in part:

“We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors. To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital. As part of this process, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores.”

NBC7 reported on other Sears closures in 2017, which included the UTC location.

On Sears’ website, there are four Sears locations left in San Diego County. The locations include two appliance outlet stores – one in the Morena area and another in La Mesa. There is also a Sears location, which includes an auto center, at Westfield North County mall in Escondido.