Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee

While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job.

“I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,” AM/PM employee Destiny Sierra told NBC 7.

Sierra, who works in Chula Vista, is left with visible injuries to her face, neck and chest after several teenage girls attacked her while on the job.

The trouble began when the teenagers were asked to leave the store because they were vaping inside. As Sierra showed them out the door, a struggle ensued between her and a teen who attempted to get back in. During the back-and-forth tugging of the door, the teen struck Sierra in the face, who in turn struck back.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the fight being taken outside, which was then joined by several other teenagers.

“Four or five other people jumped in and started beating on me,” Sierra said. “I got to the floor, and they were still beating on me.”

While the teens were striking and kicking Sierra, a handful of teenage boys recorded the assault on their cell phones. The roughly three-minute attack came to an end when a bystander pushed the first attacker off Sierra, which influenced the other teens to run.

At this time, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) is seeking the teens involved in the assault. Meanwhile, Sierra wasted no time in returning to work, although she remains injured.

“I love working here and I need the money,” she said. “You got to do what you got to do.”

Anyone who recognizes the teenagers involved, or who has information on the case, is asked to report the details to the CVPD at (619) 691-5151.