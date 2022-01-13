point loma

WATCH LIVE: Search Underway for Person Who Fell Into Tunnel on Point Loma

SDFD says the person is in some sort of vertical tunnel but they're not sure where, exactly.

Police and firefighters in San Diego are trying to find someone who called 911 dispatchers after they fell into a tunnel.

The searchers are on the ground in the canyons near Dana Middle School in Point Loma.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Someone called us saying they're stuck in some type of a vertical tunnel," an SDFD spokeswoman told NBC 7. "We have a general vicinity but we don't know where the patient is yet."

NBC 7's helicopter SkyRanger is flying overhead and spotted several crews of first-responders spread out around the school, trying to rescue the missing person. At least half a dozen SDFD vehicles are on scene, as well as multiple police cars.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 14,734 COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported

Vista 44 mins ago

San Diego Deputy Saves Choking Baby in Vista

At 3:5o p.m. several firefighters were spotted carrying gear up a hill close to Nimitz Boulevard, next to what appears a fence, though it's not yet confirmed they have located the victim.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story -- Ed.

This article tagged under:

point lomamissing personDana Middle School
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us