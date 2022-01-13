WATCH LIVE: Search Underway for Person Who Fell Into Tunnel on Point Loma

Police and firefighters in San Diego are trying to find someone who called 911 dispatchers after they fell into a tunnel.

The searchers are on the ground in the canyons near Dana Middle School in Point Loma.



"Someone called us saying they're stuck in some type of a vertical tunnel," an SDFD spokeswoman told NBC 7. "We have a general vicinity but we don't know where the patient is yet."

NBC 7's helicopter SkyRanger is flying overhead and spotted several crews of first-responders spread out around the school, trying to rescue the missing person. At least half a dozen SDFD vehicles are on scene, as well as multiple police cars.

At 3:5o p.m. several firefighters were spotted carrying gear up a hill close to Nimitz Boulevard, next to what appears a fence, though it's not yet confirmed they have located the victim.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story -- Ed.