Encinitas

Search Underway for Encinitas Hit-and-Run Killer After Man out Walking Dies

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, deputies said

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A man out walking was struck by a vehicle and killed on New Year's Eve on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, sheriff's officials said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal station and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded to a call involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 101 at Encinitas Boulevard, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

San Diego Top Stories

Spring Valley 2 hours ago

Family Pets Died in Fire After Saving Family: Fire Officials

balboa park 6 hours ago

Man Stabbed on Prado in Balboa Park on New Year's Eve

"A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard," Collis said. "The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The man, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver's side, the sergeant said.

The sheriff's Traffic Division was handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 760-966-3500 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.

This article tagged under:

Encinitas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us