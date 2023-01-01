Search Underway for Encinitas Hit-and-Run Killer After Man out Walking Dies

A man out walking was struck by a vehicle and killed on New Year's Eve on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, sheriff's officials said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal station and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded to a call involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 101 at Encinitas Boulevard, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

"A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard," Collis said. "The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area."

The man, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver's side, the sergeant said.

The sheriff's Traffic Division was handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 760-966-3500 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.