Search Underway for Assailant Who Stabbed Man in Chest Outside Grantville 7-Eleven

The attacker was described as a man in his 30s who wore black pants and a black shirt who may have fled the area in a silver Honda sedan

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities are searching for a man who stabbed another man in the chest during an argument overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Grantville.

San Diego police said they received a call of the violence at about 3:20 a.m. and responded to the area of Rancho Mission and San Diego Mission Roads. There, the 33-year-old victim and another man had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

During the confrontation, the assailant stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. The victim’s family rushed him to an area hospital to treat the wound.

His wounds were deemed non-life threatening, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect may have been seen fleeing the area in silver Honda sedan. He was described as a man in his 30s with a large build who wore black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Eastern Division at (858) 495-7900. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

