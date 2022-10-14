4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home

A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said.

The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.

The search led law enforcement officers to the South Bay Friday morning. The father and children were holed up inside an apartment in National City, police said. After negotiations, the father turned himself in to police and turned over the four children. It is unclear if he will face any charges.

The children were reportedly safe and there was no further word on their condition.

An amber alert was never issued for the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest updates. Details may change as information becomes available.