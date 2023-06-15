Search underway after teen stabs two others during a celebration of life in Mission Beach

San Diego police are searching for the teenager who stabbed two other teens while at a celebration of life in Mission Beach, the department said Thursday.

The stabbings happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday during an argument at 3300 Oceanfront Walk, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

At the remembrance, an argument broke out and a 19-year-old woman used a knife to cut another 19-year- old woman in the upper arm and a 19-year-old man in the right forearm, cutting an artery.

The suspect then chased the victims around with the knife, Buttle said.

Police found the victims in the south alley of 700 Jersey Court and rushed them to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life- threatening.

The suspect was described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, wearing a white top, black hoodie, shorts and sandals, Buttle said, and officers were searching for her.

Northern Division detectives were investigating the stabbings.