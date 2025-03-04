Search of suspect's Jacumba home turns up guns, homemade bombs, booby traps

An assault suspect was arrested Monday after authorities found numerous guns, homemade explosives and booby traps during a search of his residence in Jacumba.

Deputies went to the home of 40-year-old Ross Warren in the 42000 block of Old Highway 80 in Jacumba shortly before 6 a.m. Monday to serve him with a warrant related to an assault with a deadly weapon he allegedly committed last month, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When the personnel arrived, Warren allegedly made a failed attempt to evade arrest by hiding inside a wall in the residence, armed with a firearm and a pellet gun, Lt. Jeff Ford said.

While searching the premises, deputies arrested Warren and seized ammunition, makeshift bombs and homemade booby traps, including a board with large construction screws protruding from it, according to the sheriff's office.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Warren was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of an array of offenses, including assault, weapons-related crimes and cruelty to a child.

Details on the case that led to the search of Warren's home were not immediately available.