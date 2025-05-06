Search for missing hiker in San Mateo County enters 6th day

Tuesday marks the sixth day of searching for a 79-year-old woman who disappeared while hiking on the Peninsula.

As of Tuesday morning, the search for Margaret "Elaine" McKinley in the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County was still considered a search and rescue mission, and volunteers were going to give it at least one more day.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

McKinley, a Redwood City resident, was last seen in the preserve around noon Thursday, hiking the Lost Trail with family, when she became separated from the group. She was wearing a red jacket and black pants at the time she was reported missing. Her family told authorities she has dementia.

Kit Durgin, McKinley's partner of 34 years, said she and McKinley hike three times a week and she has never wandered off before. Durgin said when McKinley saw wildflowers on their hike last Thursday, she charged ahead but never showed up at their picnic area where their car was parked, which was about a quarter mile away from where she last saw McKinley.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Monday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said it remained hopeful because McKinley is active.

Searchers have not found McKinley's walking sticks. She did have some provisions like water and snacks with her.

Bay City News contributed to this report.