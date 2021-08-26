Search is On for Distributor of Fentanyl That Resulted in Chula Vista Teens' Overdose

Chula Vista police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people who distributed fentanyl to two teenagers who overdosed on the drug – one, fatally.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) on Tuesday said the overdoses happened a day apart last week.

In the first instance, first responders were alerted just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 that a 16-year-old was possibly overdosing. The teen was with friends at the time and performed CPR on the 16-year-old until medics arrived. Doses of Narcan were then administered to the teen by first responders, who were able to save the teenager.

Authorities later learned that the youngster knowingly ingested what they believed had fentanyl.

The following day just after 4 p.m., emergency crews were notified of another possible overdose – this time, involving a 17-year-old. Medics attempted life-saving measures on the teen but sadly, they were unable to resuscitate them.

As the investigation into the two overdoses continued, authorities learned that the 17-year-old who died was present at the first incident involving the 16-year-old. CVPD did not release the name of the teens involved.

Anyone who knows the person or group who distributed the fentanyl, or who knows of sales of fentanyl in general, is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.