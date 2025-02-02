Search for man who walked out of criminal re-entry facility in San Diego

Law enforcement officials including the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation are searching for Freddy Rojas, after he was seen walking out of a Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego County, without authorization.

Officials were warned he had left the facility at 7:26pm on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

According to the CDCR, Rojas, 37, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 211 pounds. He has brown eyes & is bald. He was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a black shirt with white lettering.

Rojas arrived to San Diego County in May 2023, while serving a 7 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and sale as a second striker with an enhancement for being armed with a firearm.

Anyone who sees Rojas or knows anything about him, should call 911.