Police search for driver in Mission Hills hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old man

The man was walking in the 2100 block of Hancock Street when he was struck by a white Dodge Challenger at about 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

Police say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white Dodge Challenger.
Crime Stoppers

Police sought the public's help Tuesday in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian fatally injured in the Mission Hills area of San Diego.

At about 5 a.m. Thursday, a 69-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Hancock Street when he was struck by a white Dodge Challenger that had been driving southbound, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The suspect left the pedestrian injured on the roadway and fled the scene," the department reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, police said. His name was not available.

The front bumper of the suspect's car was said to be damaged, according to police.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle to call the department's Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

