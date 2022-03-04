San Diego Seals

Seal Of Approval, San Diego Seals Score An Amazing Goal

On Friday night at Pechanga Arena, San Diego Seal player Wesley Berg scored a goal that had the sports world buzzing.

The official twitter account of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) called it "a goal of the year nominee."

The San Diego Seals twitter account simply tweeted out the goal with the caption, "#SCTop10 @SportsCenter or we RIOT!"

The goal that is drawing so much attention was scored by Seals forward Wesley Berg.

With just over 8 minutes remaining in the 2nd period, Berg comes up with the ball near the side boards, run through a few Calgary defenders, dives across the front of the goal and as he's stretched out horizontally flying by the goalie, Berg flips the ball behind his head and into the net for a goal.

The amazing goal by Berg put the Seals ahead 3-1 and they went on to beat Calgary 9-4.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Weekend Events Mar 4

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

El Cajon 2 hours ago

Felon Hit Officer With Baseball Bat Outside Walmart: El Cajon Police

Will Berg's epic play be the goal of the year?

Who's knows, but it instantly became on the best moments in San Diego Seals history and goal for the ages in local lacrosse.

This article tagged under:

San Diego SealsNLLNational Lacrosse LeagueWes Berg
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us