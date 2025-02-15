Del Mar

Young sea lion caught on camera relaxing on deck of Del Mar home

A home security camera shows the sea lion hopping on the furniture.

By Meredith Royster

It’s not unusual to spot sea lions along the San Diego County coast. But a Del Mar homeowner was certainly surprised to see one climbing on her deck and furniture last week.

“I’ve owned this house for 20 years and have never seen anything like this,” Nancy Hanley Eriksson told NBC 7.

Eriksson was not home when the sea lion decided to check out the view from her oceanfront home on Feb. 7. Her home security camera shows the sea lion plopping onto the deck from the sea wall.

The animal hung around for about 20 minutes, jumping on different pieces of furniture and the wall surrounding the deck.

Eriksson said someone walking on the beach spotted the sea lion and called lifeguards. They checked Eriksson’s deck, but the sea lion had already moved on. Lifeguards told her the sea lion made its way safely back to the water.

As cute as they may be, you should never approach sea lions or seals. If they feel threatened they may charge at you to defend themselves.

This article tagged under:

Del MarAnimals and Wildlife
