SDUSD to Provide Vaccination Clinics at Eight District High Schools

The San Diego Unified School District has partnered with UC San Diego Health and Sharp HealthCare to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Monday.

Vaccines will be available to students and community members who are 16 years and older. The clinics will be held at eight San Diego Unified School District high schools.

“We know that coronavirus vaccines are key to stopping the pandemic and ensuring that students, teachers and members of our community are safe,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said in a release. “By bringing free vaccines directly to our students and families at their trusted schools, San Diego Unified, UCSD and Sharp are making the vaccination process as convenient as possible.”

Schools hosting the clinics have notified families about free vaccines and provided them with parental consent forms that must be signed for students younger than 18 to receive the vaccine.

UC San Diego will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis at the following schools:

Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, at Hoover, Crawford and Lincoln high schools.

Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, at Morse and San Diego High schools

Sharp will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on a walk-in and appointment basis at the following schools:

Monday, May 10, at Canyon Hills (formerly Serra)

Tuesday, May 11, at Kearny High School

Wednesday, May 12, at Clairemont High School

Both UC San Diego and Sharp will provide dates for the necessary follow-up vaccines.

“It is important to get as many people in our community vaccinated, and that includes eligible students,” San Diego Unified Pediatrician Dr. Howard Taras said. “Not only does it help get closer to ‘herd immunity’ (where the virus transmission rate is low), but it helps reduce the chances for producing new variants. Children used to account for 4 or 5% of all covid cases. At the end of April, they accounted for 15% of cases, and the proportion of all cases that are children continues to rise.”