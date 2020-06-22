SDUSD Raises Black Lives Matter, Pride, Trans Flags Ahead of Juneteenth Vote

Flying above the building where decisions are made affecting the majority of San Diego's students were three flags representing inclusion -- the Black Lives Matter, the Pride and the Trans flags.

The flags were hoisted into the air above the Eugene Brucker Education Center on Normal Street Monday, the day before the San Diego Unified Board of Education was scheduled to vote on a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as an observed holiday for the district.

"The intersection of Pride and Black Lives Matter is deeply rooted in history," the district said in a statement explaining why they are choosing to commemorate both movements. "Understanding that there is much more work to be done, students throughout San Diego are making their voices heard."

This morning, the district raised the Black Lives Matter flag, along with the Pride and Trans flags, at the Eugene Brucker Education Center.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the end to slavery, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. It is celebrated annually as the day all people were free but has gained much more attention since protests erupted following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis last month.

Pride Month stems from the Stonewall Riots in 1969 that is credited for invigorating the fight for LGBTQ rights and establishing nationwide Pride parades that occur annually in June.

San Diego Unified said they are moving to commemorate both movements.

“I think that this is long overdue,” said Kai’Jah Peterson, a freshman at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. “All being considered, I am grateful that we are taking a step in the right direction.”

The resolution sponsored by Board President Dr. John Lee Evans and Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne would ask educators to have lessons throughout the year to teach students about Juneteenth and current movements like Black Lives Matter," according to SDUSD.

The meeting where the vote will occur will be livestreamed on the SDUSD YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. Public comment must be submitted in written form via email to publictestimony@sandi.net by 9 a.m. Tuesday to be read during the meeting.