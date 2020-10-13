SDUSD Partially Reopens for Small Groups of Students

A small number of students who are part of the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) will return to class Tuesday for in-person learning after months of closures.

Special education students and those who have faced significant challenges while distance learning will be invited to class, the school district announced. Those students have been identified by their teachers and were offered appointments for in-person sessions.

Their participation in at-school learning will be voluntary and students who do decide to attend in-person learning sessions will continue to receive online learning, as well.

The partial reopening marks SDUSD's initial phase in getting children back to school. It said that although Phase One is underway, it is unclear when it will roll out other phases of its reopening plan, leaving some parents frustrated.

Parents and guardians in the "Reopen SDUSD" group said the district's current Phase One reopening plan was "riddled with vague language that is a far cry from a comprehensive plan that families have been asking for."

The group started a petition last month urging district officials to create and share a definitive reopening plan for its schools. Reopen SDUSD also scheduled a rally for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Center of the district's office.

SDUSD said it is counting on guidance from "scientific experts and medical researchers from the University of California San Diego" to determine when it will move forward in its reopening plan.

Based on the school district's back-to-school status the district is now in a reopening phase. This will require a small number of students and staff per room, meaning a less than 20% capacity. The school days will be reduced to half days to avoid groups eating at schools or have students eat outdoors but six feet apart.

The district released a back to school guide so parents can see the precautions the district is taking during the pandemic.