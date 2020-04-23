SDUSD Officials Hosting Public Zoom Meeting to Address Return to Graded Instruction

San Diego public school students have received credit for coursework they submitted since they switched to online learning, but they’ll soon return to graded work so San Diego Unified School District officials will speak on Thursday via Zoom to parents who have questions about the change.

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten provide updates on the return to graded instruction, teacher training and computer distribution via telecommunication. She will be joined by San Diego Education Association President Kisha Borden, Council of San Diego Unified Council of PTAs President Mahogany Taylor, and members of the Board of Education.

The Board of Education voted earlier this month to return to graded coursework, which will begin on Monday for traditional schools. Year-round schools are expected to return to graded instruction on May 11.

Schools made the switch to online learning after all campuses were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s Zoom meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in participating should enter Meeting ID 926 7551 0535. The password is 548784.