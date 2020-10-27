SDUSD Leaders to Reveal Timeline for Phase 2 of Reopening

San Diego Unified School District officials are expected to announce Tuesday when it will begin to shift to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

Last week, California’s second-largest school district released details on what Phase 2 entails – and it includes kindergarten to 5th-grade students returning to campus four days a week on an alternating hybrid schedule to allow for more social distancing.

Although the district announced what Phase 2 would be like, it did not detail how soon it would take place. After consulting with a panel of University of California San Diego doctors and scientists on how to develop their reopening plan, district leaders may be ready to announce a timeline for the second phase of their plan.

Already vulnerable students, such as those who have special needs or who have endured significant challenges while distance learning, returned to class under appointments as part of Phase 1.

SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten will be joined by Board of Education President John Lee Evans, Board Vice President Richard Barrera and Principal Kathy Burns to reveal the next steps in the district’s reopening timeframe.

The district leaders will present the details at noon at Gage Elementary School.