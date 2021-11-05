SDUSD Considers Last-Minute Day Off For Mental Health, Parents Push Back

The San Diego Unified School District told parents Thursday they are considering canceling classes next Friday to "pause for mental health," which has some parents noting the child care problems the last-minute day off could create.

In a letter to parents and staff on Thursday, SDUSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson said the district will present the idea of canceling classes the Friday after Veterans Day at next Tuesday's board meeting, leaving just a few days in between the decision and the day off.

Parents took to social media to note how the last-minute change would send them scrambling to find arrangements for their children.

"It is unacceptable to pull this last minute," one parent said. Another said, "Are you kidding me! You aren't making a decision until 2 days before the 'mental health' day and think that's ok. You've just stressed out every parent in SDUSD. This is unacceptable."

Jackson said SDUSD was proposing canceling classes to give families the opportunity to focus on their own mental health and wellness.

"The last 20 months of the pandemic have challenged all of us in different ways. We have heard from many parents and students that their mental health has suffered... That is why we have decided to take the extraordinary step of providing every family with additional recovery time next week," Jackson said, in part, in his letter.

In recommending the change to the board next Tuesday, SDUSD will also present its plan to provide childcare and scaled-down food services for students. No details have yet been provided.

The decision will also mean the district must add on another instructional day to the end of the school year.

The proposal will be presented at Tuesday's San Diego Unified School District Board Meeting, which is open to the public and scheduled for 5 p.m. The change cannot take effect without the board's approval.

Read the SDUSD interim superintendent's letter in full below:

Students, parents, friends and colleagues:

After much consultation with our school leaders, we have decided to propose cancelling all classes next Friday, November 12, giving families the opportunity to focus on their own mental health and wellness. As a reminder, schools and district offices are already closed Thursday, November 11, to honor our military veterans. This proposed change would make Friday a non-instructional day.

The last 20 months of the pandemic have challenged all of us in different ways. We have heard from many parents and students that their mental health has suffered. Staff has worked tirelessly to provide the best learning environment for all students, while continuing to operate in the middle of a pandemic. That is why we have decided to take the extraordinary step of providing every family with additional recovery time next week.

Some outstanding resources have been provided by our team to help families focus on their mental health and well-being at this difficult time. They are available on our website.

Any final plan must be approved by the Board of Education at its meeting next Tuesday, November 9. We plan to propose the following recommendations - with additional information on childcare, food services, and scheduling available at the time of the meeting. Staff members should expect additional information before the meeting from their directors.

Students and staff will have a non-instructional day on Friday, November 12.

One instructional day will be added to the end of the year to account for this change.

We are currently working on childcare options for families who need support on Friday.

A reduced version of our school-day meal service will also be available.

Athletic playoff games will continue as scheduled with no change.

Additional details and final plan subject to Board approval next Tuesday, November 9.

Although we hope some families will take advantage of this additional opportunity to focus on their own health and well-being, we hope many will use this day to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As you know, the federal government has recommended all school-age children get the COVID-19 vaccine, and San Diego Unified will require all students ages 16 and older to be vaccinated in order to continue learning in person. Please take advantage of this opportunity to get your whole family vaccinated next Friday, November 12. More information is available on our website at sandiegounified.org/covid-19_status

